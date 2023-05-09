PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PENN. Susquehanna lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Roth Mkm upgraded PENN Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.65.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 114.3% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,700,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,200,000 after purchasing an additional 354,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,178,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,696,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $59,504,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.