PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PENN. Susquehanna lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Roth Mkm upgraded PENN Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.65.
Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35.
PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
