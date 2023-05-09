PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

PFSweb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFSW opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.57. PFSweb has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.52 million during the quarter. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PFSweb

In other news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,119.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 628.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. The company was founded by Mark C. Layton in 1994 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

