Piper Sandler Lowers Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $180.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAPL. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.20.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 0.0 %

AAPL opened at $173.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $176.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.61 and a 200 day moving average of $149.14.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.97% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $1,890,884,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 12,174.2% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,053,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after buying an additional 11,955,354 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.