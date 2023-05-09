PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

PLDT Stock Performance

PLDT stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11. PLDT has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $962.71 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that PLDT will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLDT Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLDT

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. PLDT’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in PLDT during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 1,869.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients.

See Also

