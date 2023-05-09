Porch Group (PRCH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Porch Group to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Porch Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.90. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $4.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRCH. Loop Capital cut shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Porch Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Insider Activity at Porch Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $3,302,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,667,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,987.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $3,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,667,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,987.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matt Ehrlichman acquired 184,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $235,639.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,694,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,688,709.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCH. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 57.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 1,196,716 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Porch Group by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,692,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 1,065,665 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 863.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 887,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 795,300 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000.

About Porch Group

(Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.