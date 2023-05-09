Profound Medical (PROF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Profound Medical to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.
Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 429.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. On average, analysts expect Profound Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Profound Medical Stock Performance
Shares of PROF stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.78. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Profound Medical from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Profound Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.
About Profound Medical
Profound Medical Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. Its platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.
