Profound Medical (PROF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Profound Medical to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 429.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. On average, analysts expect Profound Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical Stock Performance

Shares of PROF stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.78. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the second quarter worth $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Profound Medical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 163,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Profound Medical from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Profound Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

About Profound Medical

(Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. Its platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.