QUASA (QUA) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $360.50 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00170607 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $178.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

