Raymond James Lowers Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$9.25

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC cut shares of Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$8.93.

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 0.2 %

SES stock opened at C$6.24 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$5.19 and a one year high of C$8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.17.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$419.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Energy Services

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,800.00. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,800.00. Also, Director Wendy Hanrahan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.21 per share, with a total value of C$93,105.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 42,000 shares of company stock worth $270,675. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

