Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 454,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 309,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Red Pine Exploration Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.20.

About Red Pine Exploration

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that covers an area of 7,132 hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Vencan Gold Corporation and changed its name to Red Pine Exploration Inc in March 2009.

