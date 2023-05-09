ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.43 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $7,564.08 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.87 or 0.00281680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012650 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018037 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001009 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000672 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003633 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

