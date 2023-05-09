Robert W. Baird Increases Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $37.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHUY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Chuy’s Price Performance

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87. The company has a market cap of $611.76 million, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

