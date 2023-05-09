Robert W. Baird Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $9.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

PTON stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Insider Activity

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 440.59%. The company had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $180,411.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

