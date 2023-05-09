Robinhood Markets (HOOD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Robinhood Markets to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 131.63%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Robinhood Markets to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.10. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $12.76.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $112,994.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $112,994.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $196,045.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,391.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 504,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,560. 15.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

HOOD has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.91.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

