Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

ROG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Rogers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. CJS Securities started coverage on Rogers in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $161.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.96. Rogers has a 52-week low of $98.45 and a 52-week high of $272.91.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $223.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.40 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $154,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rogers news, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $193,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,785.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $154,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,362.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rogers by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,864,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $692,865,000 after acquiring an additional 48,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,978,000 after buying an additional 31,905 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,666,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 35,179.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 640,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,415,000 after buying an additional 638,501 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,481,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

