Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $71.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.77.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 3.6 %

RCL stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.62.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.57) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,073,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.7% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.