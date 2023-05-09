Scotiabank Increases Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$39.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

JWEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.03.

JWEL opened at C$32.26 on Friday. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of C$28.91 and a 1-year high of C$38.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Senior Officer John Doherty sold 29,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$884,760.00. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

