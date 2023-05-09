Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $14.73 Million

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $14.73 million and $3,294.49 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00130773 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00058682 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00032773 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00038528 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003610 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0048771 USD and is down -4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,796.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars.

