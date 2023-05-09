SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.44. Approximately 159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SEGRO from GBX 960 ($12.11) to GBX 1,000 ($12.62) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,040 ($13.12) to GBX 1,100 ($13.88) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.67) to GBX 975 ($12.30) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $993.75.

SEGRO Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

About SEGRO

SEGRO Plc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops modern warehouses and light industrial properties. The firm offers big box, third party logistics and transport companies, manufacturers, data center operators, and wholesalers. The company was founded by Percival Perry and Noel Mobbs in 1920 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

