Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE:SEM traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.78. 1,046,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,675. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $3,809,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,919,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Select Medical by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,617,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after buying an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,859,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,505,000 after buying an additional 72,327 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,609,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,123,000 after buying an additional 230,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Select Medical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,708,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $116,924,000 after buying an additional 70,058 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

