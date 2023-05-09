Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Lowered to $86.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Shift4 Payments from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.92.

FOUR opened at $61.67 on Friday. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average is $58.90.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.86 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 4.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $497,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,023,850.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $400,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $497,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,023,850.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $674,825 in the last quarter. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 146.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 26,391 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth $492,000. Tremblant Capital Group grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,421,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,426,000 after buying an additional 263,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 437.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 38,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

