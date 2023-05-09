Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.67-$1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.67 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.24. 2,584,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,468. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.85. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.