SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SEDG. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $370.00 target price (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $374.37.
SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance
SEDG stock opened at $291.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.44. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $375.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $3,104,525 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.
SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
