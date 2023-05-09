SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SEDG. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $370.00 target price (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $374.37.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SEDG stock opened at $291.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.44. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $375.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $3,104,525 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.