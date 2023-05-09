Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$47.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$42.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TOY. National Bank Financial raised shares of Spin Master from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.25.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master Stock Performance

Spin Master stock opened at C$37.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$30.63 and a 1-year high of C$50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.66.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 36,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.17, for a total value of C$1,325,304.97. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,661 shares of company stock worth $1,326,043. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Spin Master

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.