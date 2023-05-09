Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) PT Lowered to $100.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $97.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

