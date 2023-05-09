StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Friday, February 24th.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Up 1.0 %

RWLK stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14.

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 355.09%. The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 102,098 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $80,657.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,963,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,270.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 41,753 shares during the period. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

