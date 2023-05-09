StockNews.com Downgrades Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Hold

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BIDU. Benchmark boosted their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC raised their target price on Baidu from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $122.49. 2,259,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552,178. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. Baidu has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $160.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

Baidu declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after buying an additional 1,232,917 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,347,000 after acquiring an additional 986,939 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,954,000 after acquiring an additional 555,221 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $61,205,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $51,993,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

