StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Superior Industries International Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of SUP stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. Superior Industries International has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $98.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 3.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.13 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 1.41%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Industries International
Institutional Trading of Superior Industries International
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Superior Industries International Company Profile
Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.
