StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

Superior Industries International Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of SUP stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. Superior Industries International has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $98.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 3.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.13 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 1.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Industries International

Institutional Trading of Superior Industries International

In other Superior Industries International news, insider Kevin Martin Burke sold 60,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $395,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,921.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kevin Martin Burke sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $395,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,932 shares in the company, valued at $282,921.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 18,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $134,553.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,923.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $613,532 and sold 156,805 shares valued at $1,023,914. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

