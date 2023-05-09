StockNews.com Upgrades Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) to “Buy”

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TFX. Wolfe Research downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.08.

Shares of TFX stock traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $259.18. The stock had a trading volume of 420,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,531. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $293.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.64.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 181,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,339,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,075,700,000 after acquiring an additional 110,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teleflex by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,035,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $410,120,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $236,381,000 after buying an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

