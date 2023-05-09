Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TNDM. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.98. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $75.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.70.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at $138,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $76,119,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $39,615,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $28,451,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 739.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after buying an additional 540,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,919,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

