Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Posted by on May 9th, 2023

Bank of America lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TNDM. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.98. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $75.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.70.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at $138,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $76,119,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $39,615,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $28,451,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 739.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after buying an additional 540,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,919,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.