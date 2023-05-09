TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

NYSE TU opened at $20.68 on Friday. TELUS has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.74.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TU. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in TELUS by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

