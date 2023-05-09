The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut The Hain Celestial Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.90.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

HAIN opened at $17.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $28.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $454.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2,379.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.