Theta Fuel Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.05 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $269.39 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00055786 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00038676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00019213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005938 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,129,161,183 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

