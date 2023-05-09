Thomas Oberdorf Sells 4,200 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Oberdorf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,200 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $1,021,104.00.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $142.49. The stock had a trading volume of 81,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,080. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $151.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UFPT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of UFP Technologies from $131.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 94.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after buying an additional 219,009 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 108,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 52,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 135,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 41,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,315,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Technologies

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Featured Stories

