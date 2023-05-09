Threshold Price Tops $0.0293 on Top Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $293.38 million and approximately $15.96 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007373 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020400 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00024543 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018405 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,638.36 or 1.00040102 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,702,143,645.095488 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03023395 USD and is down -4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $15,369,740.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.