Thunder Brawl (THB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $722,696.00

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $722,696.00 and approximately $36,148.31 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00187323 USD and is down -50.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $39,079.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

