Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$85.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$91.00 to C$85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TD. Cormark cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. CSFB cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$98.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$104.14 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$97.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TD opened at C$82.30 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$76.40 and a 52-week high of C$97.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$150.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$82.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$86.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.16 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 31.78%. The business had revenue of C$12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.9498364 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total value of C$3,367,426.32. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

