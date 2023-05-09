Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $114,150.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $114,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,616,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,960,081.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Ralph Bartel sold 51,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $409,940.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Ralph Bartel sold 68,736 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $461,218.56.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Ralph Bartel sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $131,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Ralph Bartel sold 8,700 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $56,811.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Ralph Bartel sold 20,983 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $131,563.41.

Shares of TZOO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.65. 363,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,165. Travelzoo has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $8.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 380.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 7.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 214.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 56.7% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

