Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TVTX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.83.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

TVTX stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 130.98% and a negative return on equity of 288.61%. Analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

