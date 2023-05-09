Tricon Residential (TCN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Tricon Residential to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Tricon Residential has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.54-$0.59 EPS.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.17). Tricon Residential had a net margin of 125.41% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Tricon Residential to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

NYSE TCN opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 11.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Tricon Residential from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in renting homes and apartments. It operates through the following business segments: Single-Family Rental, Adjacent Businesses, Private Funds and Advisory and Corporate. The Single-Family Rental Business segment owns and operates single family rental homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.