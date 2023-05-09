TUI AG (LON:TUI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 695.83 ($8.78).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. AlphaValue raised TUI to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded TUI to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.46) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 495 ($6.25) target price on TUI in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.57) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 552.99 ($6.98) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,779.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29. TUI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 497.20 ($6.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,460 ($31.04). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 692.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 697.72. The firm has a market cap of £1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,950.00, a PEG ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.13.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

