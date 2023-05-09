Uniswap (UNI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $74.59 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $4.96 or 0.00017977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $2.87 billion and approximately $74.59 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00281738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012670 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001010 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000667 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003616 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.11887885 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 672 active market(s) with $45,905,780.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

