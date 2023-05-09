USDX [Kava] Hits Market Capitalization of $80.30 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00002606 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $80.30 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,614.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.76 or 0.00401075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00114170 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00023817 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00038538 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.73427348 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,108,048.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

