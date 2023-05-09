Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VET. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.44.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $12.42 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $620.75 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 43.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0734 per share. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 837.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,835,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,088 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,446,000 after buying an additional 1,154,150 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $23,547,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,893,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 945,318 shares during the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

