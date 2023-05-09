Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Via Renewables Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIA opened at $10.51 on Friday. Via Renewables has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $45.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Via Renewables by 52.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 285,232 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Via Renewables during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Via Renewables by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 108,960 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Via Renewables by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 87,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Via Renewables by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 66,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.

