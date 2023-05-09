Walken (WLKN) Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week

Walken (WLKN) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Walken has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Walken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Walken has a total market capitalization of $14.82 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,207,232 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

