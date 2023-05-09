Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.

Waste Management has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Waste Management has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Waste Management to earn $6.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

NYSE WM traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.03. 884,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,765. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

