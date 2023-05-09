WAXE (WAXE) One Day Volume Reaches $116,176.94

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last week, WAXE has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for $58.26 or 0.00210597 BTC on popular exchanges. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and $116,176.94 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

