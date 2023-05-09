Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Boyd Gaming (BYD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD):

4/26/2023 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $83.00 to $85.00.

4/26/2023 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $78.00.

4/26/2023 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $84.00.

4/22/2023 – Boyd Gaming was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/21/2023 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2023 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $83.00.

4/14/2023 – Boyd Gaming was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2023 – Boyd Gaming is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE BYD traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $70.28. 858,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,651. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average of $61.09. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $71.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.89% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

In other news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 122,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $7,967,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,504,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,156,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 122,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $7,967,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,504,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,156,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,562 shares in the company, valued at $83,108,846.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 479,334 shares of company stock worth $31,511,085. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

