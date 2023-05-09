Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $56.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RRR. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.17.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $47.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.17. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $433.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.05 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 5,112.15%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,794,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,769,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,412,000 after acquiring an additional 313,446 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 965.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,676,000 after acquiring an additional 287,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 463.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after purchasing an additional 250,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

