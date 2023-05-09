Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $134.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Rating ) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.59 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 26.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 350,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 73,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

(Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc engages in the business of engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. The OEM segment includes designing, manufacturing, and selling alternative fuel systems, components, and electronics including the HPDI 2.0 fuel systems product and engineering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.